The moves come as cryptocurrencies and the prospect of digital money backed by central banks -- otherwise known as CBDCs -- become a topic of interest once again, with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in a hearing this week stressing the need to get such a project right. At the same time, the European Central Bank took a major step toward a digital euro by approving an “investigation phase" that could potentially lead to a virtual currency being implemented around the middle of the decade, Bloomberg reported.