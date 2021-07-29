Meanwhile, Looking at data from 20 major exchanges worldwide, Coinbase found that Bitcoin’s trading volume for the period reached $2.1 trillion, up 489% from $356 billion over the first half of last year. In the same period, Ether’s total trading volume reached $1.4 trillion, up 1,461% from $92 billion in the first half of 2020. This was the first sustained period of time ever for Ether’s trading pace to exceed Bitcoin’s, according to Coinbase.

