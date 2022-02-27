Crypto prices today: Bitcoin, Ether, others steady amid Russia-Ukraine crises

The top three most traded cryptos on CoinDesk were XRP (down 1.76 per cent) , Terra (up 1.95 per cent), and Solana (down 0.94 per cent). Top gainers as per the latest data were Keep Network (up 10.71 per cent at $0.711273), Uniswap (up 8.68 per cent at $10.01), and Filecoin (up 7.09 per cent at $20.73).