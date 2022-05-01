The largest cryptocurrency by market value rose as much as 3.2% to $40,366, just days after dropping to a six-week low of less than $38,000 just two days ago. Ether hovered around $3,000 after increasing as much as 3.4%. Popular ‘altcoins’ Litecoin and XRP were up by 3.2% and 2%, respectively.

