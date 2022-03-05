Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency /  Crypto prices today: Bitcoin falls 8.3% to $38,932, Ether drops over 7%

Crypto prices today: Bitcoin falls 8.3% to $38,932, Ether drops over 7%

FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Ripple, Litecoin
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Livemint

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 7.87 % to $2,611.38 on Friday,

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bitcoin dropped 8.3% to $38,932.49 at 2308 GMT on Friday, losing $3,523.07 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 18.2% from the year's low of $32,950.72 on Jan. 24.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 7.87 % to $2,611.38 on Friday, losing $223.19 from its previous close.

More details awaited

 

