Friday's 11% plus was the biggest single-day gain for bitcoin since mid-June, and the first major bounce after weeks of being roiled, along with technology and growth stocks, by fears of faster-than-expected Fed rate hikes to curb a surge in inflation.
In addition to this, Ether, the coin linked to the Ethereum blockchain network, scaled the $3,000 level for the first time since 21 January.
The recovery in stocks boosted other listed crypto assets on Friday as well, with miner Riot Blockchain getting a bump after declaring bitcoin production more than doubled in January from a year earlier.
Check prices of various cryptocurrencies in the Indian market:
This comes as finance secretary TV Somanathan said earlier this week that cryptocurrency will never be a legal tender, clearing the air on the legality of private digital currencies in the market.
The 2022-23 Budget has given clarity on taxation of virtual digital assets and proposed to impose a 30 per cent tax on gains made on such trades, besides subjecting crypto transactions, beyond a threshold, to 1 per cent TDS.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!