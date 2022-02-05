Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Crypto prices today: Bitcoin hits two-week high; Ethern, Dogecoin trade in green too

A representation of cryptocurrencies
2 min read . 05:32 PM IST Livemint

Bitcoin hit $41,983, taking gains from Thursday's lows to nearly 16%, and marking a 27% rise from the year's low of $32,950.72 on 24 January

Mimicking the stock market, Bitcoin hit its highest in two weeks on Saturday, extending the previous session's strong gains. 

The world's largest cryptocurrency hit $41,983, taking gains from Thursday's lows to nearly 16%, and marking a 27% rise from the year's low of $32,950.72 on 24 January. 

Friday's 11% plus was the biggest single-day gain for bitcoin since mid-June, and the first major bounce after weeks of being roiled, along with technology and growth stocks, by fears of faster-than-expected Fed rate hikes to curb a surge in inflation.

In addition to this, Ether, the coin linked to the Ethereum blockchain network, scaled the $3,000 level for the first time since 21 January.

The recovery in stocks boosted other listed crypto assets on Friday as well, with miner Riot Blockchain getting a bump after declaring bitcoin production more than doubled in January from a year earlier.

Check prices of various cryptocurrencies in the Indian market:

Bitcoin is at 32,32499 and has gained 7.43%

Ethereum is at 2,34,720.2 and has gained 4.02%

Cardano is at 90.1982 and has gained 7.48%

Tether is at 77.94 and lost 1.83%

Solana is at 8,948.00 and has gained 7.35%

Avalanche is at 6,119.500 and has gained 8.25%

Litecoin is at 9,482.21 and has gained 6.545

XRP is at 52.1903 and has gained 6.925

Axie is at 4,580 and has gained 18.96%

Dogecoin is at 11.6116 and has gained 4.79% 

Shiba Inu is at 0.001821 and has gained 8.91%

This comes as finance secretary TV Somanathan said earlier this week that cryptocurrency will never be a legal tender, clearing the air on the legality of private digital currencies in the market.

The 2022-23 Budget has given clarity on taxation of virtual digital assets and proposed to impose a 30 per cent tax on gains made on such trades, besides subjecting crypto transactions, beyond a threshold, to 1 per cent TDS.

