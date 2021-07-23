Bitcoin above $32,000, ether, dogecoin continue to surge. Check crypto prices

Other cryptocurrencies like ether, dogecoin also continued to gain after Tesla boss said that he personally owns the above three digital tokens, while Tesla and SpaceX both exclusively own Bitcoin. Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain, was trading above the $2,000 level as it surged over 4% to $2,066. Dogecoin gained nearly 4% to $0.18. Digital tokens like Cardano, XRP, Litecoin, Stellar, Uniswap were also trading with decent gains over the past 24 hours.

