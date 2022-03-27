Bitcoin on Sunday went up by 0.6% remaining above the $42,000 level, as per CoinGecko. The digital token was trading almost flat at $44,644.50 on Sunday morning. However, the world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency is down about 8% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far as it is about 30% below its record high of near $69,000 that it had hit in November last year. While Ethereum went up 1.3% and was trading at $3,151.25, Shiba Inu was up 1.6% and was trading at $0.00002457. Dogecoin witnessed a much higher surge at 4.8% trading at $0.137411.