Crypto prices update: Bitcoin's dominance takes a downturn, struggles below $30k

Cryptocurrency updates today: The crypto market witnessed volatility on Sunday with valuation rising however volumes declined heavily. Heavyweight Bitcoin dragged the global crypto market as it struggled below $30,000 and even erased previous strong gains. The crypto leader's market cap has also slumped below the $600 billion mark. With that, Bitcoin's dominance has slipped marginally in the last 24 hours.

