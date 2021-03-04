Crypto rally halts as bitcoin slips below $50,000 level

“Many interesting things happened in the crypto ecosystem this week. BTC rebounded above the $50,000 zone with more bitcoin whales and institutions accumulating BTC rather than booking profits on their positions. MicroStrategy also announced purchasing additional 328 bitcoins for $15 million in cash. As of today, they hold approximately 90,859 Bitcoins. Moreover, Citigroup went from calling bitcoin a “wannabe asset" in 2014 to calling it the “North Star" asset at a tipping point in its latest report," said Nischal Shetty, CEO,WazirX.