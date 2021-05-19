Crypto rout: Amid trading volume surge, WazirX, CoinDCX crash

“What we are witnessing now are panic-exits by investors who are bogged down by sentiment in the market over the debate about environmental concerns expressed by the electric car maker Tesla. You have to know that unlike the stock market, which is around $170 trillion, the crypto market is only at $2 trillion. Thin markets such as crypto, still in their nascent stages, can experience such volatility because the order books aren't too deeply populated," said Ashish Mehta, co-founder of DigitX, a B2B Crypto trading exchange.