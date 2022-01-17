Crypto scam sites continue to draw Indians in droves

Indians visited crypto scam websites more than 17.8 million times in 2020. The figure fell sharply in 2021, but it was still substantial at 9.6 million times. Chainalysis’ data names coinpayu.com, adbtc.top, hackertyper.net, dualmine.com, and coingain.app as the five-most visited scamming websites by Indians over the past year. These sites alone received 4.6 million visits from India last year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}