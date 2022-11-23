Crypto speculation is all but over. Its systemic troubles aren’t

There’s no way to say for sure how much confidence in the crypto ecosystem was knocked by the cascading wave of failures. But at the extreme, the 77% fall in price isn’t that far from the 85% fall in U.S. bank stocks from peak to trough in the 2007-2009 financial crisis. Bitcoin’s better than the banks, too, since it can’t itself go bust, even if the exchanges that enable trading of it appear to be falling like dominoes (and unlike banks, don’t have the Federal Reserve to save them). Take this view, and perhaps much of the loss of confidence in the system is already priced in.

