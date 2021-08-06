Crypto spot trading volumes decline to 2021’s lowest in  July

In July, derivatives trading gained market share over the spot market despite the fall in volumes. Derivatives volumes were at 56.9% of total volumes in the cryptocurrency market, the highest level since November 2020, when derivative volumes had a 59.2% share. “This was after a 22.6% decrease in derivatives volume in July, to $2.5 trillion. Spot volumes fell to a greater extent, recording a 31.5% fall month-on-month to $1.9 trillion, the lowest spot volumes recorded so far this year," the report added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}