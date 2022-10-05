“Through weSave, users start earning interest as soon as they buy USDT through the platform, based on the average USDT balance for the day which is credited daily to their portfolio. Users can withdraw their investment as per their convenience since there is no lock-in period. Furthermore, no TDS is applied on the interest earned and users also receive a cashback at the point of sale to cover TDS charges. As an inaugural offer, users can avail 14% for the first two months and 12% subsequently," the crypto startup said in a release.