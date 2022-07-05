Crypto startups are betting on rewards, cashbacks, ETFs2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 12:18 AM IST
- CoinDCX offers ‘Earn’, a passive income scheme that claims to offer up to 13% interest on a user’s crypto holdings
NEW DELHI : Cryptocurrency and investment startups are betting on cashbacks, rewards, fixed interest investment schemes and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to keep trading volumes from falling drastically as the government enforces its new tax deducted at source (TDS) rule.The government had announced a 1% TDS on crypto transactions effective 1 July.