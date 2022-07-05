Crypto startups are betting on rewards, cashbacks, ETFs

For instance, Indian cryptocurrency exchange, CoinDCX, offers ‘Earn’, a passive income scheme that claims to offer up to 13% interest on a user’s crypto holdings. This scheme is similar to the concept of crypto staking in the web3 space, wherein a user can hold cryptocurrency tokens belonging to a proof-of-stake blockchain network. In such a network, the blockchain validates new tokens in the network based on the volume of tokens held by users. The greater the volume of tokens held by users, the higher is the percentage of returns earned by them.