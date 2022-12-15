Crypto startups, investors seek to move past FTX
- Most investors are turning away from risky ventures tied to tokens, exchanges or wallets, one analyst says
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried‘s arrest this week on charges of fraud and conspiracy is likely to chill venture investment in crypto startups further. Yet some entrepreneurs and investors say deals are happening, albeit with far more scrutiny than in the past.
“You see investor questions getting much tougher," said Alex Gluchowski, chief executive of blockchain-scalingstartup Matter Labs.
Matter Labs is one of fewer than 300 crypto startups worldwide that have successfully raised capital from investorsso far this quarter, according to data analytics firm PitchBookData Inc., after the crypto-startup ecosystem suffered a series of crushing blows.
Even before FTX’s collapse in November, the total dollar amount of investor funding in crypto startups globally over the third quarter fell 38% from the previous three-month period to $4.6 billion, according to PitchBook. The funding wasspread across 611 deals, the lowest deal count since late 2021, the firm said.
As FTX, a giant cryptocurrency exchange, began to unravel, crypto-startup funding went from bad to worse. Between early October and mid-December, crypto startups raised just $2.3 billion across 266 deals, according to Robert Le, PitchBook’s crypto analyst. Mr. Le said he expects the downturn in funding for crypto startups to stretch well into 2023.
Though sharp declines across venture capital are being fueled by the souring economy, he said crypto is also shaking investors’ confidence as the result of a rash of business failures.
Most investors are now turning away from backing riskier startups tied to cryptocurrency tokens, exchanges or wallets, Mr. Le said. Instead they are focusing on startups developing the underlying technology needed to support a crypto market, such as blockchain, cryptography and other capabilities—real-world software tools designed to make crypto work, he said.
Gérard López, CEO and co-founder of crypto investor Lydian Group, said crypto is going through a cycle like any other nascent technology. “We know that after early adoption we typically tend to see a bit of a cleanup," he said.
He and other investors remain optimistic about the long-term value of cryptocurrency and decentralized finance to improve financial transactions. “I strongly believe that the technology behind crypto has the potential to transform the future of finance and beyond," Mr. López said.
Pat White, co-founder and CEO of Bitwave, an enterprise crypto accounting and compliance startup that last week announceda $15 million Series A round, said the market shake-up had its investors looking more closely for stable growth and a road to profitability.
“Too many people in this space have raised huge rounds at inflated valuations with no clear line of sight to profitability and very poor traditional metrics," Mr. White said. He credits Bitwave’s initial three-year development as a bootstrapped startup—operating without outside capital—for its ability to reassure investors with real-world numbers on market demand.
Oleg Malenkov, a partner at crypto-startup investor TA Ventures, said the crypto-market downturn has forced many people in the industry to rethink their approach to investing in fast-growth startups.
“The most major belief within a crypto market was that crypto could generate asymmetrical returns quickly, much quicker than traditional equity," Mr. Malenkov said. “The expectations are balanced, meaning there is a more reasonable ratio between risk and return," he said.
TA Ventures in November contributed to a $5 million seed round by Utorg OÜ, a two-year-old Estonia-based startup developing software that enables users to buy cryptocurrencies with credit cards, debit cards and other payment methods. The funding round was led by Dragonfly, and included participation by Hypra Fund and other investors. Utorg didn’t disclose its post-money valuation.
Mr. Malenkov said crypto startup founders now need to work much harder to gain investors’ trust, a commitment he said he saw in Utorg’s team.
“For investors right now this is crucial, having products in the portfolio that will return users’ trust, be reliable and functional," said Utorg co-founder and Chief Executive Eugene Petrakov. Utorg and other crypto startups, Mr. Petrakov said, are still able to attract investors by touting great products and stable business models, rather than rapid growth.
He likened the flurry of crypto-sector dealmaking in recent years to a Wild West, which is now starting to settle down and be tamed.
“Trust in crypto startups has taken a hit," said Haseeb Qureshi, a managing partner at Utorg investor Dragonfly. “Eventually the industry will move past FTX, and then it will be back to basics," he said.
