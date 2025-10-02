Crypto stockpiling craze cools after red-hot summer
Vicky Ge Huang , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 02 Oct 2025, 07:34 pm IST
Summary
Companies that pivoted to a crypto-buying strategy have slowed their purchases in recent months. Many have seen their shares drop, too.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The hot crypto-treasury summer is over.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story