Crypto tax: How 1% TDS will be cut when traded in Bitcoin, Ether, other tokens

1% TDS will be deducted from any Indian resident who is transferring their virtual digital assets (VDA). However, the CBDT has exempted a certain amount from the TDS. For instance, TDS will not be deducted if the consideration is ₹50,000 in a financial year for a specified person who is - an individual or Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) who does not have any other income under “profit and gains of business or profession"; and 2) an individual or HUF having income under "profits and gains of business or profession" whose gains from business carried on by him does not exceed ₹1 crore or in case of profession exercised by him does not exceed ₹50 lakh.