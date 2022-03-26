Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the discussion on Finance Bill 2022 in the Lok Sabha said, "There is no confusing signal. We are very clear that there are consultations going on as to whether we want to regulate it or regulate it to some extent, or very much or totally ban it. After the consultations are concluded, the matter will come out, but till then we are taxing it as lot of transactions are happening there." She added that the government made its position clear and said it will tax money-generating because people are taking money and assets are being bought and sold.