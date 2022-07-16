The overall crypto market cap is at $926.32 billion down by 1.10% over the last day. In terms of volumes, the market currently records transactions to the tune of $55.47 billion lower by 38.76% over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi is currently at $5.33 billion, 9.61% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $50.87 billion, which is 91.71% of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume.