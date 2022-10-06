Crypto trading, user signups see jump in India on stable bitcoin

On a 30-day basis, bitcoin (BTC) is up around 2%. In the traditional asset markets, S&P 500 in the US is down 3%, while in India, BSE Sensex is down more than 1% on a one-month basis. These markets have seen a decent spike over the past few days. In the forex market, the rupee (INR) slumped close to 3% in September.

