Crypto tumult highlights lack of investor protections
- Trading platforms don’t have the insurance offered to customers of traditional banks, brokers
Cryptocurrency investors are learning that there is no government safety net to protect them when their funds seemingly disappear with a trading and lending platform that has failed.
Federal regulators have warned for years that crypto trading platforms and other dealers of crypto assets don’t offer customary protections for investors and savers that apply when banks or brokerage firms fail.
The crypto industry has resisted traditional regulation, arguing that Wall Street’s rules don’t fit its unique digital system for trading, storing and sharing value. At the same time, regulatory agencies and lawmakers haven’t created customized rules for the crypto industry.
Cryptocurrency broker and lender Voyager Digital Ltd., which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Tuesday, highlights the risk of that stance. The firm once told users that any cash they sent it was backed by government deposit insurance. Its website now says: “Cryptocurrency held on the Voyager Platform is not protected by FDIC insurance or any other government-backed or third party insurance."
Other crypto lenders, such as Celsius Network LLC, have frozen customers’ funds as they deal with the damage caused by plummeting prices. Celsius has hired restructuring attorneys and consultants for advice on a potential bankruptcy filing.
Government regulators are unlikely to swoop in to assist Voyager customers or others who are in similar circumstances, said Steven Kelly, a senior research associate at the Yale Program on Financial Stability.
The crypto industry doesn’t appear to pose a systemic threat to the financial system, he said. Crypto lenders don’t have significant ties to banks or other corporate borrowers, as some types of mutual funds did that were rescued during crises in 2008 and 2020.
“The government’s not going to play the Atlas role," Mr. Kelly said. “It’s going to let it burn."
That is at least partly due to the fact that attempts to regulate crypto have been piecemeal and Balkanized. It isn’t clear which federal agency has the most authority over the market, although the Securities and Exchange Commission has sought to claim that mantle.
But safeguards for the securities market, including insurance that protects investors when their brokers fail, only apply when regulated firms hold securities such as stocks or bonds. Likewise, deposit insurance only covers certain forms of money, such as savings and checking accounts. Crypto is sometimes a security or a form of money, but not always, and understanding how to regulate a particular digital asset or product requires a deep dive into how it was created, sold and used.
That protean quality has made the job of regulating crypto harder and complicates attempts to extend consumer safety-net programs to people who might lose money in crypto bankruptcies or thefts. Instead of relying on regulators, many consumers will resort to the courts to try to get their money back, likely arguing they were defrauded by platforms that misled them about how they worked.
The outcome could have been different had federal regulators offered the upstart industry a more flexible approach, said Hester Peirce, a Republican sitting on the SEC. The SEC has created legal exemptions to allow other new products, such as exchange-traded funds, to be sold with regulatory protections, she said.
Had the SEC created a customized rulebook for crypto, and had the industry adopted it, “potentially it could have prevented some of the losses people are experiencing right now," Ms. Peirce said.
The SEC’s approach to crypto has instead relied heavily on enforcing current law. SEC Chair Gary Gensler, a Democrat appointed by President Biden, has said that is the right approach because many digital assets meet the definition of securities.
Speaking to The Wall Street Journal’s CFO Network Summit last month, Mr. Gensler questioned the ability of crypto lenders to offer high yields on crypto deposits. “How in today’s markets, in June of 2022, somebody says I can offer you 10% and there is something really there?" he said. “What stands behind those claims? That is what we are really looking at here."
An SEC spokesman declined Wednesday to comment further.
The SEC has investigated firms that offered crypto lending accounts to U.S. investors, as it did in the case of BlockFi Lending LLC. That firm paid $100 million earlier this year to settle SEC allegations that interest-bearing accounts it offered to hundreds of thousands of users were investment contracts that should have been registered with the SEC.
It isn’t clear, however, that such investigations would put money back in the pockets of customers who lost money when crypto lenders failed. In the BlockFi case, the SEC didn’t direct that penalty funds be shared with customers of the business.
Congress has also been slow to create a different regulatory regime for crypto, despite years of hearings and calls for lawmakers to clarify regulators’ authorities.
House Democrats, led by Rep. Maxine Waters (D., Calif.) are working on legislation aimed at digital assets, but the work is largely focused on stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency designed to trade in line with the U.S. dollar or another national currency.
Progress has been slow in a narrowly divided Congress and ahead of November’s midterm election that could shift power, but both Democrats and Republicans have expressed optimism on reaching a deal.
“Oftentimes it takes a significant market event for Congress to take on a subject this complicated," said David Portilla, a partner at the law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP. “Retail investors experiencing major losses in the crypto space could provide that impetus."
