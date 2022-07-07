Crypto tumult highlights lack of investor protections

But safeguards for the securities market, including insurance that protects investors when their brokers fail, only apply when regulated firms hold securities such as stocks or bonds. Likewise, deposit insurance only covers certain forms of money, such as savings and checking accounts. Crypto is sometimes a security or a form of money, but not always, and understanding how to regulate a particular digital asset or product requires a deep dive into how it was created, sold and used.

