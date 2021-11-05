When we started trading in cryptocurrencies back in 2016, we noticed that the prices vary greatly across all exchanges due to them being determined by the demand and supply on each individual platform. Here, we found an opportunity for a platform that aggregates all the exchanges to enable users to find the right price of a cryptocurrency at any given time. Hence, CoinSwitch was founded in 2017 by the three of us. Our aim — make crypto investments as easy as ordering food online. At its peak, CoinSwitch was available as a global crypto aggregator in more than 160 countries.