Crypto volatility creates opportunity for Wall Street traders
Institutions are leaning on tactics used in traditional markets, including short selling
Institutions are leaning on tactics used in traditional markets, including short selling
Wall Street is preparing for the next round of crypto volatility with tried and true tactics, according to brokers and analysts.
Wall Street is preparing for the next round of crypto volatility with tried and true tactics, according to brokers and analysts.
Leverage is building again among crypto investors. The market for bitcoin and other digital assets has swung wildly in 2022, pushing prominent crypto firms into bankruptcy. It has also made for the kind of conditions in which savvy, deep-pocketed traders can thrive.
Leverage is building again among crypto investors. The market for bitcoin and other digital assets has swung wildly in 2022, pushing prominent crypto firms into bankruptcy. It has also made for the kind of conditions in which savvy, deep-pocketed traders can thrive.
Bitcoin is down nearly 60% so far this year. Many people expect the already-turbulent market to grow even choppier, perhaps even before the end of 2022.
Institutional traders are leaning on some of the same tactics that made them money in traditional markets, from stocks to commodities, according to market analysts. That can mean shorting an asset to trigger a wave of margin calls—and forced selling—or tracking the movements of other big investors.
The difference in crypto is this: On so-called decentralized-finance platforms, crypto players don’t rely on banks or brokers to execute transactions or borrow digital assets. Instead, those are essentially carried out by software code.
Because DeFi transactions are publicly available on a digital ledger, anyone with the right tools can find those terms, even if the counterparties remain anonymous. That has armed savvy traders with lots of data they can harness, according to crypto investors, brokers and analysts.
Because DeFi loans are automated, many are overcollateralized, meaning the value of posted collateral is greater than the amount borrowed. But if the value of that collateral falls below a certain amount, the software platform automatically calls the loan. In a margin call, the platform will sell the borrower’s collateral—a digital currency—if she or he doesn’t post more. There is seldom room for negotiation over those terms, a path investors might seek if they received a margin call from a bank or broker.
The opportunities to push these loans into liquidation, and trigger a wave of forced selling, increased as the rally in bitcoin and other digital currencies spurred crypto investors to borrow more to boost their holdings.
Crypto investors had increasingly turned to DeFi lending platforms last year to sidestep the due-diligence requirements and leverage limits imposed by centralized brokers and lending platforms, and to deal in a wider array of digital assets, said Ethan McMahon, an economist at Chainalysis, a maker of software that tracks crypto transactions.
The trading strategies built on exploiting the information found on loan contracts were more prevalent during the market’s steep selloff earlier this year, analysts said.
When falling prices brought large loans on DeFi platforms to the brink of liquidation, crypto investors flocked to social-media and online forums to gawk and speculate over the identities of the borrowers, said Alex Thorn, head of research at Galaxy Digital, an investment bank that focuses on digital assets.
Many of the opportunities to capitalize on that information disappeared after the selloff washed out a lot of the leverage that had been built up during crypto’s 2021 rally. In December 2021, the total value lent on DeFi was nearly $80 billion, according to Chainalysis. By the end of July, that figure had dropped to $6.91 billion, its lowest level in nearly two years, Chainalysis said.
Leverage has been building, with DeFi loans climbing to $12.76 billion on Sept. 30. And as investors return to those platforms, trading firms will be watching their moves.
“There will be more transactions, more loans, and positions with liquidations," Mr. Thorn said. “Sophisticated trading strategies will increase as DeFi activity does."
In one such strategy, traders borrow a digital currency with the intent to sell it. Those short sales help push the price of the asset lower, and possibly past the point at which a cluster of DeFi loans are forced into liquidation. The forced selling in turn pulls the currency price even lower.
Crypto investors call the tactic “stop-loss hunting," a name borrowed from traditional finance.
In those markets, the hunters estimate the prices at which other investors have instructed their brokers to sell an asset. These stop-loss orders help minimize losses during a selloff. Traders in traditional markets aren’t privy to those orders, but they can surmise that there will be a group of them set to round numbers—for example, when a stock drops below $100.
On DeFi lending platforms, there is less guesswork.
Regardless, stop-loss hunting isn’t for everyone. The trades can easily backfire if the market moves sharply in the wrong direction or the borrower sends more collateral when its loan is called. And their trades must be large enough to push the price the right way.
“It’s not for the faint of heart," said Jason Urban, Galaxy’s co-head of trading.