Crypto volatility creates opportunity for Wall Street traders

Because DeFi loans are automated, many are overcollateralized, meaning the value of posted collateral is greater than the amount borrowed. But if the value of that collateral falls below a certain amount, the software platform automatically calls the loan. In a margin call, the platform will sell the borrower’s collateral—a digital currency—if she or he doesn’t post more. There is seldom room for negotiation over those terms, a path investors might seek if they received a margin call from a bank or broker.

