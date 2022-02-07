Crypto volumes will fall sharply…. Zerodha's Nithin Kamath has a warning

The long awaited clarification on taxation of cryptocurrency has been brought in the Finance Bill 2022. The virtual digital assets (VDAs) will be taxed at a special rate of 30% of the gain on sale of such assets. Benefit of basic exemption limit is also not available. No deduction in respect of any expenditure other than cost of acquisition shall be allowed. Also, TDS at 1% shall be deducted on the transaction value from 1 July subject to certain conditions.

