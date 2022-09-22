Liminal, a wallet operations infrastructure platform has launched the first-of-its-kind 'Hot Wallet as a Service', becoming the first company company to provide this service and has signed up Crypto Exchange ‘ZebPay’ as its first client for this unique service.

The company claimed that users now will be able to process user withdrawals from hot wallets in a more secure, time-efficient and automated manner. Liminal will provide leading Indian Crypto Exchange ZebPay to use ‘Hot Wallet as a Service’ on top of the existing wallet infrastructure managed by Liminal.

“Under this agreement, Liminal will manage the refill process and ensure that the hot withdrawal wallets have the optimum balance at all times to ensure seamless withdrawals for ZebPay's users. Previously, under its existing service agreement with ZebPay, Liminal has been providing smart refill wallets that allow it to refill the hot withdrawal wallets in a semi-automated manner. Now with the new development, Liminal will further strengthen its existing partnership with ZebPay and take over the complete responsibility of managing the refill process," the crypto wallet platform said in the statement.

Founded in 2021, Liminal has processed over $4 billion+ digital assets transactions through its network while providing services to leading exchanges across APAC and MENA regions.

Mahin Gupta, Founder & CEO of Liminal, said, “With this announcement, Liminal will work closely with the ZebPay team to manage their wallet refill processes. The new value-add feature will ensure that all user withdrawals are processed timely and exchanges like ZebPay can utilise their resources in a more efficient manner."