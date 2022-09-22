Liminal to provide crypto exchange ZebPay to use ‘Hot Wallet as a Service’. What it means for users1 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 03:36 PM IST
- Crypto wallet platform Liminal has introduced the first-ever ‘Hot Wallet as a Service’
Liminal, a wallet operations infrastructure platform has launched the first-of-its-kind 'Hot Wallet as a Service', becoming the first company company to provide this service and has signed up Crypto Exchange ‘ZebPay’ as its first client for this unique service.