“Under this agreement, Liminal will manage the refill process and ensure that the hot withdrawal wallets have the optimum balance at all times to ensure seamless withdrawals for ZebPay's users. Previously, under its existing service agreement with ZebPay, Liminal has been providing smart refill wallets that allow it to refill the hot withdrawal wallets in a semi-automated manner. Now with the new development, Liminal will further strengthen its existing partnership with ZebPay and take over the complete responsibility of managing the refill process," the crypto wallet platform said in the statement.

