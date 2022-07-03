In the last seven days session, as per CoinMarkCap data, Solana was the worst hit with a weekly drop of over 20%. Meanwhile, XRP and Ether tumbled by nearly 15% in a week. Bitcoin shed over 11% in the week, while BNB slipped over 10%. Cardano dived 12.5% and Dogecoin plunged a little over 9%. These selloffs in these cryptos heavily weighed on the broader market sentiment.