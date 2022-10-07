Crypto weekly round-up: What pilots to back in the red amid macroeconomic fears?

All stable coin volume is currently $49.79B, or 91.98% of the 24-hour volume of the whole crypto market. The cryptocurrency market has held up well over the past week, with the total market value holding around the $1 trillion mark. However, Bitcoin, which recently broke above the $20,000 level, is presently back in the red with a dominance of 39.60%, down 0.35% from the previous day. The last-minute Bitcoin was seen trading, it was at $19,410.21, down 0.83% from the previous hour, 3.43% from the previous day, and 1.79% from the previous seven trading sessions. The market cap of the aforementioned cryptocurrency was $372,558,999,098 and its volume was $30,167,308,577 over the previous 24 hours.