Crypto wrap-up: Market cap stayed above $1 trillion, BTC & ETH were top gainers3 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2022, 04:21 PM IST
The market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies is $1.06T, down 0.27% from yesterday. The overall volume of the cryptocurrency market during the last 24 hours reached $64.26B, a 41.82% fall. DeFi's total 24-hour volume is $4.09B, or 6.36% of the whole crypto market. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the total volume of all stable currencies is currently $58.26B, or 90.67% of the 24-hour volume of the whole crypto market. At the time, Bitcoin has a 38.61% market share, up 0.03% from the previous day.