Crypto wrap-up: Market cap stayed above $1 trillion, BTC & ETH were top gainers

The top 5 Trending currencies as per the data of CoinMarketCap are Dogecoin currently trading at a market cap of $16,485,315,559 and at a price of $0.1243 down by 3.17% in the last 24 hours but has gained by 96.41% in the last 30 days. It is then followed by Bitcoin which has gained 6.53% in the last 30 days, Mask Network by 303.18%, Shiba Inu by 11.74% and Ethereum by 20.19% in the last 30 days. With a gain of 2.66%, Bitcoin continued to lead the weekly chart, followed by Mask Network (106.5%), Shiba Inu (0.38%), Ethereum (1.80%), and Galxe (5.35%).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}