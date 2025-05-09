Crypto-Backed Stablecoin Bill Blocked Amid Furor Over Trump Memecoin

Senate Democrats blocked stablecoin legislation backed by the digital assets industry amid a furor over President Donald Trump’s extensive and growing portfolio of crypto ventures.
Backers of the bill failed to muster enough support to bring it up for consideration in a 49-48 vote Thursday, falling short of the 60 votes needed.
Several Democrats, including Brian Schatz and Chris Coons, said the bill was not ready, with no finalized legislative text reflecting a compromise.
Republicans rebuffed Democrats’ demands to include a provision barring Trump and other senior officials from profiting off of crypto ventures while in office.
It’s possible the two sides could still reach a deal in the coming weeks, with many Democrats calling stablecoin regulation essential to protect consumers and provide rules of the road for a burgeoning industry.
Senator Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat who voted against moving forward despite earlier saying significant progress had been made in talks, said he hopes the issue can be revived.
If a deal can be worked out, the legislation could be an inflection point for the digital asset industry, which has vocally advocated for its passage.
Trump has promoted a memecoin bearing his name on his social media platforms, and stands to profit from its success.
Sales of the token jumped after organizers launched a contest that would give its largest holders the chance to join a private dinner with the president. Democrats including Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts called such an incentive blatantly corrupt.
The outcome is a victory for Warren, who had urged Democrats to filibuster the bill unless the ban was added.
With assistance from Jamie Tarabay and stacy-marie ishmael.
©2025 Bloomberg L.P.
This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.