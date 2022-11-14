Crypto.com CEO says withdrawals working, exchange not in trouble

Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday after a week of seeing customers pull assets and Binance abandoned a rescue offer. Bankman-Fried and his company are under investigation by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission. The investigations likely center on the possibility that the firm may have used customers’ deposits to fund bets at Bankman-Fried’s hedge fund, Alameda Research, a violation of the US securities law.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}