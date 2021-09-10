Crypto.com strikes multi-year sponsorship deal with football club PSG

NEW DELHI: Digital asset exchange, Crypto.com, has announced a multi-year partnership agreement with Paris-based football club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), which boasts of players including Lionel Messi , Kylian Mbappé and Neymar.

Digital asset exchange, Crypto.com, has announced a multi-year partnership agreement with Paris-based football club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), which boasts of players including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar.

Crypto.com will pay a significant portion of the sponsorship fee using the cryptocurrency token CRO (Crypto.com Coin), which is the native cryptocurrency token of the exchange.

CRO is among the top 40 tokens in the world with a market capitalization of around $4.5 billion.

“Between the brand visibility, stadium and team access, and collaborative development of NFTs, I have no doubt we’ll create new and exciting experiences for football fans around the world," said Crypto.com co-founder and chief executive Kris Marszalek.

The company has over 10 million users worldwide and recently announced global partnerships with UFC, Formula 1, and Lega Serie A. Earlier this year, Crypto.com became the first crypto platform to partner with an F1 team, and the first to partner with a North America-based National Hockey League team.

Paris Saint-Germain, founded in 1970, recently added many world class players such as Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes to its squad.

Marc Armstrong, chief partnerships officer, Paris Saint-Germain, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Crypto.com to the Paris Saint-Germain partner family. We share the same passion for innovation and the same ambition to reach the very top. With this partnership Paris Saint-Germain demonstrates once more it’s vision and leadership as a pioneer in areas such as lifestyle, esports and digital. It is an exciting time for cryptocurrency, and we cannot wait to work with Crypto.com to bring new experiences to all of the club’s fans."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.