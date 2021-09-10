Crypto.com strikes multi-year sponsorship deal with football club PSG

Marc Armstrong, chief partnerships officer, Paris Saint-Germain, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Crypto.com to the Paris Saint-Germain partner family. We share the same passion for innovation and the same ambition to reach the very top. With this partnership Paris Saint-Germain demonstrates once more it’s vision and leadership as a pioneer in areas such as lifestyle, esports and digital. It is an exciting time for cryptocurrency, and we cannot wait to work with Crypto.com to bring new experiences to all of the club’s fans."