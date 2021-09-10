Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >Crypto.com strikes multi-year sponsorship deal with football club PSG

Crypto.com strikes multi-year sponsorship deal with football club PSG

Premium
Crypto.com will pay a significant portion of the sponsorship fee for Paris-based football club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) using the cryptocurrency token CRO (Crypto.com Coin), which is the native cryptocurrency token of the exchange.
2 min read . 02:42 PM IST Livemint

  • Digital asset exchange, Crypto.com, has announced a multi-year partnership agreement with Paris-based football club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), which boasts of players including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar

NEW DELHI: Digital asset exchange, Crypto.com, has announced a multi-year partnership agreement with Paris-based football club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), which boasts of players including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar.

NEW DELHI: Digital asset exchange, Crypto.com, has announced a multi-year partnership agreement with Paris-based football club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), which boasts of players including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar.

Digital asset exchange, Crypto.com, has announced a multi-year partnership agreement with Paris-based football club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), which boasts of players including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar.

Digital asset exchange, Crypto.com, has announced a multi-year partnership agreement with Paris-based football club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), which boasts of players including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Crypto.com will pay a significant portion of the sponsorship fee using the cryptocurrency token CRO (Crypto.com Coin), which is the native cryptocurrency token of the exchange.

CRO is among the top 40 tokens in the world with a market capitalization of around $4.5 billion.

“Between the brand visibility, stadium and team access, and collaborative development of NFTs, I have no doubt we’ll create new and exciting experiences for football fans around the world," said Crypto.com co-founder and chief executive Kris Marszalek.

The company has over 10 million users worldwide and recently announced global partnerships with UFC, Formula 1, and Lega Serie A. Earlier this year, Crypto.com became the first crypto platform to partner with an F1 team, and the first to partner with a North America-based National Hockey League team.

Paris Saint-Germain, founded in 1970, recently added many world class players such as Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes to its squad.

Marc Armstrong, chief partnerships officer, Paris Saint-Germain, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Crypto.com to the Paris Saint-Germain partner family. We share the same passion for innovation and the same ambition to reach the very top. With this partnership Paris Saint-Germain demonstrates once more it’s vision and leadership as a pioneer in areas such as lifestyle, esports and digital. It is an exciting time for cryptocurrency, and we cannot wait to work with Crypto.com to bring new experiences to all of the club’s fans."

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Are e-scooters more economical than petrol-run ones? Find out

Premium

BoAt plans IPO, looks at a valuation of nearly $1.4 bn

Premium

Vaccine discounts, available at a private clinic near you

Premium

Is an office real estate revival around the corner?

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!