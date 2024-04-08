Cryptocurrencies are rallying again, but concerns remain
Summary
- Prices of cryptocurrencies have jumped, partly because of the launch of Bitcoin ETFs in the US, but that hasn't changed the RBI's stance one bit.
When cryptocurrency exchange FTX imploded in 2022, many saw it as a sign of the crypto industry's end. “Prices have crashed, investors are walking away, and Sam Bankman-Fried (FTX founder) is in jail. It’s not clear if the industry can recover," the Washington Post wrote that December. “The collapse of FTX has dealt a catastrophic blow to crypto’s reputation and aspirations," The Economist noted. This March, an American court sentenced Bankman-Fried to 25 years in prison. However, the industry seems to have recovered and is on another run.