Cryptocurrencies are rallying again, but concerns remain

According to blockchain research firm Chainalysis, the value of cryptocurrency received by illicit addresses dropped by 39% in 2023. Yet, at $24.2 billion, it was still higher than $23.2 billion in 2021. According to TRM Labs, proceeds from hacks fell 50% to $1.8 billion in 2023, but illicit drug sales grew by 23% to $1.6 billion. This odd mix of numbers underscore the ongoing fight between industry players and scammers. This month, Google sued two people who it said uploaded 87 fraudulent apps to its Play Store, which were downloaded by over 100,000, many of whom lost money.