Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >Cryptocurrencies not a good medium for payments: BOE Chief

Cryptocurrencies not a good medium for payments: BOE Chief

Premium
File Photo: A person walks past the Bank of England in the City of London financial district, in London, Britain
1 min read . 08:53 PM IST Bloomberg

  • Bailey has emerged as a prominent critic among central bankers of the coins
  • Less than a month ago, he said there was a danger of 'getting carried away' with financial innovation

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warned against using cryptocurrencies for payments, taking another swipe at digital tokens.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warned against using cryptocurrencies for payments, taking another swipe at digital tokens.

“They fluctuate in value substantially," he told a virtual conference on Monday. “Which is why they’re on the whole not a good medium for making payments."

TRENDING STORIES See All

“They fluctuate in value substantially," he told a virtual conference on Monday. “Which is why they’re on the whole not a good medium for making payments."

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The latest price swings appear to underscore his remarks. Bitcoin, the world’s largest crypto, has rallied about 9% since Friday after losing about 30% since mid-April. Elon Musk, whose comments have whipsawed the market, said via tweet over the weekend that Tesla Inc. would allow transactions in Bitcoin once mining is done with more clean energy.

Bailey has emerged as a prominent critic among central bankers of the coins. Less than a month ago, he said there was a danger of “getting carried away" with financial innovation.

On Monday, he reiterated his warning that people who want to buy the coins should be prepared to lose their money.

“Given the volatility of the asset value, and given the fact that there isn’t a real asset underpinning them, I’m afraid if you want to buy them then please understand that you can lose, you could lose all your money," he said.

“Now, I’m not saying you will. That’s not the point. But you could, because there isn’t a real thing underpinning them."

The BOE, along with the U.K. Treasury, are weighing the potential creation of a central bank digital currency, joining authorities from China to Sweden exploring the next big step in the future of money.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

“We’re going to engage with users, the technology sector, to understand the potential for these things," Bailey said. “And there’s a lot of work going on in the Bank of England to understand the implications of them for central banking."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!