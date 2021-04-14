Cryptocurrencies soar to records ahead of Coinbase listing
- Increased interest from retail traders due to the listing likely powered the rally, analysts said
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Prices of cryptocurrencies surged to record highs Wednesday as the coming listing of exchange Coinbase Global Inc. propelled interest in digital assets.
Bitcoin hit a record high of $64,754 apiece, ether traded as high as $2,398 and dogecoin—the meme cryptocurrency created as a joke—surged 77% to $0.13 after reaching as much as $0.14, according to CoinDesk. The rally in dogecoin came despite Coinbase not offering trading in it.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.