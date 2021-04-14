Subscribe
Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >Cryptocurrencies soar to records ahead of Coinbase listing

Cryptocurrencies soar to records ahead of Coinbase listing

AP Photo
2 min read . 05:29 PM IST CAITLIN OSTROFF, The Wall Street Journal

  • Increased interest from retail traders due to the listing likely powered the rally, analysts said

Prices of cryptocurrencies surged to record highs Wednesday as the coming listing of exchange Coinbase Global Inc. propelled interest in digital assets.

Bitcoin hit a record high of $64,754 apiece, ether traded as high as $2,398 and dogecoin—the meme cryptocurrency created as a joke—surged 77% to $0.13 after reaching as much as $0.14, according to CoinDesk. The rally in dogecoin came despite Coinbase not offering trading in it.

