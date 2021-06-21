OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >Cryptocurrencies tumble amid China crackdown on bitcoin miners

Cryptocurrencies tumbled on Monday as China's crackdown on bitcoin mining expanded to the province of Sichuan.

Bitcoin fell to as low as $32,288 for the first time since June 8, and was last down 7.9% at around $32,781.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Smaller rival ether dropped below $2,000 for the first time since May 23, before trading 10% lower at 2019.01.

Cryptomining is big business in China, accounting for more than half of global bitcoin production.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout