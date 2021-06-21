Cryptocurrencies tumble amid China crackdown on bitcoin miners

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cryptocurrencies tumbled on Monday as China's crackdown on bitcoin mining expanded to the province of Sichuan.

Smaller rival ether dropped below $2,000 for the first time since May 23, before trading 10% lower at 2019.01.

Cryptomining is big business in China, accounting for more than half of global bitcoin production.

