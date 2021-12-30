As a blockbuster year for cryptocurrencies ticks to a close, other alternative coins, or altcoins, also saw major gains in 2021. Many coins other than the largest few have posted spectacular runs this year. Coins such as Dogecoin, Cardano and Shiba Inu, previously relegated to the most speculative corners of the market, have turned into household names this year. Solana and Fantom, coins connected with other blockchain platforms that support smart contracts, outpaced Binance Coin’s returns, for instance.