Bitcoin could be one of the greatest bull markets, says Bloomberg analyst2 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 01:46 PM IST
- Cryptocurrency Bitcoin's price is down 58% in the first six months of 2022
Listen to this article
Bitcoin could be one of the greatest bull markets in history at a relatively discounted price to start 2H (second half). Or the crypto may be a failing experiment in the process of being made redundant, like crude oil, said Bloomberg's commodity strategist and analyst Mike McGlone.