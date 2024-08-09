Markets
The $230 million WazirX hack: How safe are your cryptocurrencies
Nithin Eapen 10 min read 09 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Summary
- Even cryptocurrency exchanges with robust safety mechanisms have fallen prey to hackers. Some exchanges have been able to fully reimburse their customers, while others have left them stranded. Despite this, cryptocurrencies remain a strong attraction for investors.
On 24 July, WazirX, an Indian cryptocurrency exchange with about 16 million users, faced an alarming crisis as hackers swindled about $230 million worth of digital assets from one of its crypto wallets. The company has now offered a $23 million bounty to anyone who can help it recover the money.
