Bitcoin extends decline, snaps 14-day winning streak. Check cryptocurrency prices today2 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 09:29 AM IST
- The crypto sector continues to grapple with the fallout of the collapse of the FTX exchange
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin's price today extended declines after snapping a rare 14-day winning streak as a mood of caution supplanted the risk appetite that drove up a variety of assets at the start of the year. The world's largest cryptocurrency was trading about 3% lower at $20,759. The global crypto market cap today was down almost 4% in the last 24 hours to $1 trillion, as per the data by CoinGecko.
