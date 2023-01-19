“Most cryptocurrencies saw a decline as the market reacted to the U.S. crackdown on the Bitzlato exchange. Bitcoin briefly rose above its resistance at $21,480 but was unable to maintain the gains, potentially attracting profit-taking by short-term traders. If it can rise above $21,400, it may attract buyers and push the price up further. Ethereum managed to surpass its resistance at $1,600 but failed to close above it. Its immediate support is now at $1,490, and its resistance is at $1,550," said Edul Patel CEO & Co-Founder, Mudrex.