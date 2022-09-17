Cryptocurrency Check: Why are Bitcoin prices so volatile? MintGenie explains2 min read . Updated: 17 Sep 2022, 09:33 AM IST
- Volatility has a new name and it’s Bitcoin. Why are Bitcoin prices so volatile? Here’s the enigma decoded
Around six year ago, the price of one bitcoin hovered around $580 (equivalent to nearly ₹40,000) in August 2016. Not only this, it was selling for around $11,200 (nearly ₹8,17,000) in Aug 2020 before it spiked to over $37,600 (nearly ₹28 lakh) in August 2021, registering a whopping growth of around 236 percent in just 12 months.